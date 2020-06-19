A A
One more hospital in fight against coronavirus. Situation in Shirak region is tense (video)
The red marks on the corona map are not a complete picture of the spread of the virus. In the country, COVID-19 is also spread by people with no symptoms, the increase of the index day by day is also conditioned by this.
As of June 19, 68 patients are being treated for coronavirus at Gyumri Infectious Diseases Hospital, 59 of whom are residents of Shirak region.
The index is changing very quickly, and in addition to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Shirak, another institution in need of inpatient treatment is needed to be ready for the expected scenario.