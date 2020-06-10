Կձևավորվի ընդդիմադիր բլոկ, որի կենտրոնում կլինեն միայն նոր դեմքեր․ Կարեն Քոչարյան (video)

Large number of coronavirus cases registered in Gyumri's "Lentex" and "Svettext" textile factories

LiVE. Arman Tatoyan participates in discussion of NA Committee

The existing hospital bed fund for coronavirus disease is still sufficient - Minister

Two Armenian citizens return to Armenia from Mexico

Google Ad

Armenia's economy declines by 2.8% - World Bank's new forecast

LIVE. Vanadzor's Lori FC VS Gyumri's Shirak

LiVE. Nikol Pashinyan's press conference

Armenia's President signs several decrees

275 passengers transported by Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev evacuation flight

“The result of dedicated work”. Galaxy Group of Companies has released a motivational video dedicated to its employees

596 new cases of coronavirus registered

LIVE. Speech of the Prime Minister in NA standing committees

Everything is ready for the republican stage of the Olympiads at the Shahinyan Physics and Mathematics School - Arayik Harutyunyan

It is time for nature - World Environment Day

Results of Armen Grigoryan's coronavirus test known

Why the environment matters and how the EU helps the Eastern partner countries to protect it

Google Ad

Activities of 1532 organizations have been terminated - Inspection body

Armenian-Italian music message

Our goal is the resignation of coronavirus - Nikol Pashinyan

LIVE. final match of Daniel Dubov and Hikaru Nakamura

Information for applicants

Kiev-Yerevan flight to be operated on June 7

Yerevan-Rostov-Yerevan and Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flights to be operated

All airlines certified in Armenia banned from entering EU

Armenian FM congratulates Masis Mailyan

50 letters, 50 smiles. Children of Kotayk and Tavush children's villages will receive tablets

United States provides $ 5.4 million to Armenia

Armen Sarkissian congratulates sculptor Georgy Frangulyan

Moscow-Yerevan flight to be delayed