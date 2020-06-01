Open news feed Close news feed
ՍԱՏՄ տեսուչները ստուգայց են կատարել Արաբկիր վարչական շրջանի հանրային սննդի կազմակերպություններում (video)

Հայտնաբերված խախտումների մասին արձանագրությունները կներկայացվեն պարետատուն, որտեղ էլ կորոշվի այն պատժամիջոցը, որը պետք է կրի տնտեսվարողը թույլ տրված խախտման համար:

Armenian / Russian