Առնվազն 1 մլրդ դրամ՝բարձր տեխնոլոգիաների որորտում գործող ընկերություններին (video)

Կորոնավիրուսի տնտեսական հետևանքների չեզոքացման 17-րդ միջոցառման շրջանակում կառավարությունը առնվազն 1 մլրդ դրամ կհատկացնի բարձր տեխնոլոգիաների որորտում գործող ընկերություններին։

