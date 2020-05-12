Open news feed Close news feed
Սոցիալական աջակցություն՝ ուռենի տնկելու դիմաց (video)

6 մարզ, 2 մլն ուռենի, շուրջ 1000 աշխատատեղ՝ օրական մինչև 10 000 դրամ աշխատավարձով. հակաճգնաժամային 15-րդ միջոցառման շրջանակներում նախատեսվում է ստեղծել գետի ափը պաշտպանող անտառաշերտ։

