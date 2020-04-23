A A
Virtual version of famous "Giro d'Italia" cycling race begins
The organizers of the famous "Giro d'Italia" cycling race are currently conducting a virtual version of the race. Four men's and eight women's teams are competing for the grand prize. Virtual races are held on Saturday to Sundays and Wednesday to Thursday. Two rounds have already taken place.
To note, "Giro d'Italia" virtual cycling race consists of 10 rounds. It will end on May 10. The real race was supposed to take place on May 9-31, but it was postponed indefinitely due to a coronavirus pandemic.