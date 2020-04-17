A A
There are currently 135 Armenian citizens at "Domodedovo" airport - Vardan Toghanyan
The Armenian Embassy in Russia informs that the RA Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan once again communicated with the Armenian citizens at "Domodedovo" airport via video call.
"They refused to follow our numerous appeals and did not accept the offer to move to guest houses, preferring to stay at the airport. The citizens also refused the food provided by the embassy.
There are currently 135 Armenian citizens at the airport.
To remind, no flight to Armenia is planned in the near future. We will provide additional information as soon as we receive information about the possible flight."