When using the Zoom, pay attention to the security of the lessons (video) (video)

When using the Zoom, pay attention to the security of the lessons

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs:

“Dear teachers, lecturers and students. When using the Zoom program, pay attention to the safety of the classes by protecting them from unauthorized intrusions. Information security expert Samvel Martirosyan advises teachers and lecturers: Post links to your classes in closed groups so that they are accessible only to the participants. Provide a password only to those in the class, not to the whole school or university group. Activate the program's "Enable waiting room" button, thereby keeping track of class entries to the disciples. Do not pass on the password you received for your lesson to outsiders and do not place it in various groups and pages. !!!That password is only for you.”