China does not refuse to host Student Summer Games

The official website of the International university sports federation informs that they has finally approved the deadlines for the 2021 World Summer Universiade.

Student games, as scheduled, will be held in August in Chendu, China, but with a two-day delay (the launch of competitions at the Universiade-2021 has been postponed from August 16 to August 18).

“The summer of 2021 will be filled with the highest level of international competitions. Many Olympians can also take part in the World Student Games, and now they have the opportunity to prepare for two major tournaments that will take place not far from each other. We are deeply grateful to our Chinese colleagues for their continued support of student sports. They're going to have exclusive World Student Games, "said FISU President Oleg Matitzin.

Let us remind you that due to the coronavirus pandemic the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The capital of Japan is 3343 kilometers from the city of Chendu. There is no direct air connection between them.