A A
Expected fights that take place
The Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Armenia informs about the expected flights.
On March 30:
- ''Belavia'' airline will operate
BRU733 Minsk-Yerevan ( 23:40) and BRU 734 Yerevan-Minsk
(03:35) flights,
- ''Aeroflot'' airline will operate
AFL 1860 Moscow (Sheremetyevo) - Yerevan (11:15 ) and AFL 1861 Yerevan-Moscow (Sheremetyevo) (14:35) flights,
- ''Sibir'' airline will operate
SBI 3205 Moscow (Domodedovo) - Yerevan (14:00) and SBI 3206 Yerevan - Moscow (Domodedovo) (17:25) flights,
- ''Ikar'' airline will operate
KAR 377 Moscow (Sheremetyevo) - Yerevan (16:10) and KAR 378 Yerevan - Moscow (Sheremetyevo) (19:40) flights.
Taking into account the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), rapid developments and flight changes are possible. Therefore, we ask you to be consistent, keep up to date with developments and to get in contact with airlines.