Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Social

Expected fights that take place

 

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Armenia informs about the expected flights.

On March 30:

  • ''Belavia'' airline will operate

BRU733 Minsk-Yerevan ( 23:40) and BRU 734 Yerevan-Minsk

 (03:35) flights,

  • ''Aeroflot'' airline will operate

AFL 1860 Moscow (Sheremetyevo) - Yerevan (11:15 ) and AFL 1861 Yerevan-Moscow (Sheremetyevo) (14:35) flights,

  • ''Sibir'' airline will operate

SBI 3205 Moscow (Domodedovo) - Yerevan (14:00) and SBI 3206 Yerevan - Moscow (Domodedovo) (17:25) flights,

  • ''Ikar'' airline will operate

KAR 377 Moscow (Sheremetyevo) - Yerevan (16:10) and KAR 378 Yerevan - Moscow (Sheremetyevo)  (19:40) flights.

Taking into account the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), rapid developments and flight changes are possible. Therefore, we ask you to be consistent, keep up to date with developments and to get in contact with airlines.

 


Armenian