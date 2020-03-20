A A
Servicemen on combat shift undergo medical examination
Preventive measures continue to be taken by the RA Armed Forces to prevent penetration of the new coronavirus infection and to protect the military form the infection.
Disinfection operations are carried out in military units. Soldiers leaving for combat duty undergo mandatory medical examination and are provided with disinfectants. Military equipment and weapons involved in combat duty are also disinfected.
No cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the RA Armed Forces, all necessary anti-epidemic measures are being taken to keep the army from virus penetration