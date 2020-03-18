A A
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Armenia reachs 84 (video)
6 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected to 84, one patient has recovered, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.
81% of the cases are connected with the cases registered in Etchmiadzin town and a manufacturing company.
Pashinyan informed that at this moment 444 people are under quarantine, and the government urged 799 people to self-quarantine in their homes.