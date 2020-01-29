The army has accomplished its task. Some mistakes were also made - Seyran Ohanyan about April war (video)

Commission of inquiry into the circumstances of the military operations in April received former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, who told reporters that although the session was tense, he was impressed with the commission's work and would continue to support them.

He stated that during the four-day war, the Armenian army had fulfilled its task. He had stated this even when the commission had not been set up yet.

The Armenian Defense Minister did not deny that there had been made some mistakes during the four-day war, but at the same time he also noticed that one cannot give an example of one working man who does not make mistakes.