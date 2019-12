LIVE. Armenian - Russian chess match in Moscow (video)

The 6th-10th rounds of the World Rapid Chess Championship will be held today in Moscow.

Levon Aronian, who has 4 points, will face Russian Dmitry Bocharov in round 7, and the Armenian national team member Hrant Melkumyan will play against Ian Nepomniachtchi.

The live broadcasts of the games will be available below.