"Battle" for rapid chess crown (video)

The World Rapid Chess Championship kicked off in Moscow.

In the second round, Levon Aronian defeated Dutch player and scored the second point. Hrant Melkumyan drew with world champion Magnus Carlsen.

In the third round, Levon Aronian will play against Pavel Ponkratov of Russia and Hrant Melkumyan with Alexander Grischuk.

Live games are presented below.