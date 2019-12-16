Students! ATTENTION! A1+ offers paid internship
Do you remember the time when you applied for a regular job, and you were told that you had no experience? You were surprised thinking: “I’m a student or I just graduated, how should I have that experience?”
Thus, in order to not miss the chance of getting your “dream job” because of not having relevant experience, A1+ offers a new program.
Attention!
A1+ announces the launch of a paid 3-6 month internship program. Yes, you are right, you will not only gain experience, but also make money.
Who can apply?
If you are a student at the Faculty of Journalism, this announcement is for you (there can be exceptions if you will be able to convince the competition committee)
Responsibilities:
Preparation of journalistic materials,
Fulfillment of editor's assignments.
Places are limited; only 10 students can take part in this program
Duration:
January, 2020 – June, 2020, approximately 20 hours a week
What to expect?
Practical knowledge, three-day courses, networks, certificates, job opportunity in A1+.
Here is the application: https://forms.gle/YtAsEWpeQb9A67Ux7
Hurry to complete it by December 25, 2019.
For further questions you can call 585427, write on A1+’s Facebook page or email to [email protected].
PS.
If I were a student, I wouldn't miss this opportunity.