Students! ATTENTION! A1+ offers paid internship

Do you remember the time when you applied for a regular job, and you were told that you had no experience? You were surprised thinking: “I’m a student or I just graduated, how should I have that experience?”

Thus, in order to not miss the chance of getting your “dream job” because of not having relevant experience, A1+ offers a new program.

Attention!

A1+ announces the launch of a paid 3-6 month internship program. Yes, you are right, you will not only gain experience, but also make money.

Who can apply?

If you are a student at the Faculty of Journalism, this announcement is for you (there can be exceptions if you will be able to convince the competition committee)

Responsibilities:

Preparation of journalistic materials,

Fulfillment of editor's assignments.

Places are limited; only 10 students can take part in this program

Duration:

January, 2020 – June, 2020, approximately 20 hours a week

What to expect?

Practical knowledge, three-day courses, networks, certificates, job opportunity in A1+.

Here is the application: https://forms.gle/YtAsEWpeQb9A67Ux7

Hurry to complete it by December 25, 2019.

For further questions you can call 585427, write on A1+’s Facebook page or email to [email protected].

PS.

If I were a student, I wouldn't miss this opportunity.