Armenian Defense Minister receives outgoing Ambassador of Iran

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received on August 23 Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sajjadi, who completes diplomatic mission in Armenia.

As the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia reports, the sides discussed the current situation and prospects of the Armenian-Iranian relations, exchanged views on regional security and international developments.

Davit Tonoyan thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to the strengthening of the Armenian-Iranian relations and wished his success in his future activities.