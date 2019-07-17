Nikol Pashinyan's interview with Azatutyun.am (video)

During the interview with Azatutyun.am, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan notoed that he does not consider 3rdPresident of Armenia Robert Kocharyan accused of overthrowing the constitutional order a political prisoner.

“All those who say that Robert Kocharyan is a political prisoner say that I have the right to bring the Armenian Armed Forces and tanks to Yerevan and crush any opposition manifestation under the track-layers. If I have no right to do it, it means Robert Kocharyan cannot be a political prisoner”, Pashinyan said.