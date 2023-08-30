3 EDUCATIONAL CENTERS IN GORIS ALREADY BENEFIT FROM UCOM'S HIGH-SPEED INTERNET

3 EDUCATIONAL CENTERS IN GORIS ALREADY BENEFIT FROM UCOM'S HIGH-SPEED INTERNETSupport A1+!
Thanks to the diligent efforts led by Ralph Yirikian, the Director General of Ucom, students and pupils from three educational centers in Goris - namely, High School No. 4, A. Bakunts High School No. 1, and "Goris State College" SNPO - will now have access to the fastest internet in Armenia, completely free of charge. Ucom’s committed technical team has successfully enabled access to fixed internet in these educational institutions, along with the installation of a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi network tailored to the needs of modern users.
“Turning the promise of reliable and high-speed internet access into reality within Goris' educational institutions through cutting-edge technologies has been accomplished. Indeed, our commitment has translated into action. By offering complimentary access to high-speed internet, we have fostered a more favorable educational environment for numerous students, enabling them to engage in learning and knowledge-sharing seamlessly. We firmly believe that we are enhancing the educational landscape of our homeland, equipping the youth with essential resources for their success," stated Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.
Let us remind that during his visit to Goris, the Director General of Ucom met with the directors of Goris's High School No. 4, A. Bakunts High School No. 1, as well as "Goris State College" SNPO, namely A. Shegunts, L. Manucharyan, and K. Lazaryan, where they presented their applications for internet connectivity provision.