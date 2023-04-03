TOON EXPO 2023 EXHIBITION WAS HELD WITH UCOM’S TECHNICAL SUPPORT

TOON EXPO 2023 EXHIBITION WAS HELD WITH UCOM’S TECHNICAL SUPPORTSupport A1+!
From March 31 to April 2, 2023 with the technical support of Ucom the largest international exhibition in the field of real estate and construction in Armenia took place in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex .
For the second year already, the visitors had a chance to get familiar with the offers of more than 100 companies presenting the areas of construction, architecture and design, interior and exterior designs, security systems, solar energy supply and related fields. Companies from Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Russia and Germany took part in the Expo.
“Ucom’s technical team provided an uninterrupted high-speed internet connection via Wi-Fi network, while thousands of visitors and more than a hundred participants of the exhibition benefited from it,” said Ralf Yirikian, Director General at Ucom.
“This year the exhibition was eventful both in terms of the scale of the participating businesses and the volume of the visits. Therefore, the cooperation with Ucom and the smooth implementation of the technical part was very important for us,” said Hamlet Khnkoyan, Founder and Director of "Big Projects", the organizing company of Toon Expo 2023.
Let's remind that last year more than 1,000 apartments were booked within the framework of the Toon Expo 2022 exhibition, and over three days, 20,000 visitors got acquainted with the offers of more than 150 participating businesses.