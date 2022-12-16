A A
Charles Fries arrives in Yerevan
EEAS Deputy Secretary General for Common Security and Defence Policy and Crisis Response Charles Fries arrived today in Yerevan for political consultations. He will meet Armenia’s leadership to discuss various topics relating to bilateral relations, including CEPA implementation. He will also discuss with Armenian partners the EUMCAP’s contribution as well as possible next steps.
EU’s efforts for Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation will also be covered.