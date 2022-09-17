Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi Arrives in Yerevan (video)
The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Yerevan on an official visit. The Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Frank Pallone, and Representatives Anna Eshoo, and Jackie Speier accompany the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The RA NA Speaker Alen Simonyan met in Zvartnots Airport and had a private conversation with Nancy Pelosi. The agenda of the two-day visit of the American high-ranking officials is full. Official meetings are designed in an extended format in the National Assembly. The visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex is also on the guests' agenda.
A meeting with the mass media and the representatives of the civil society is scheduled.