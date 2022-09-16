Armenian Revytech, global technology leader SAP and financial services software specialist SAP Fioneer sign a cooperation agreement (video)

The Armenian Revytech company, represented by its Chief Executive Officer Tigran Simonyan, SAP, represented by Alexander Metechko, Managing Director of Multi-countries cluster, SAP CEE, and financial services spin-off and leading global provider of financial services software solutions and platforms “SAP Fioneer”, represented by Dirk Kruse, Chief Executive Officer, signed a cooperation agreement. At the invitation of Revytech, the representatives of SAP and SAP Fioneer arrived in Armenia on a five-day visit to start the close cooperation, get acquainted with the digital transformation agenda of Armenia, and have business meetings within the framework of current projects.

The goal of the agreement is to introduce world-leading IT solutions in Armenia's financial, private, and public administration sectors. This cooperation will also reinforce the growth potential for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), offer new business models, and provide regulatory and supervisory authorities with practical tools in real time. Within the collaboration framework between Revytech, SAP and SAP Fioneer, the focus will be on joint developments in creating innovative products in the financial sector and promotion in international markets. Revytech as a partner of SAP in Armenia provides full services of SAP Enterprise Solutions for different industries from project consulting, implementation and integration to customization and application development.

The companies aim to actively move forward the country's digital agenda, sharing the experience of implementing technologies in various fields and the vast experience in digital transformation. SAP's corporate software solutions are used by governments of different countries and thousands of private companies.

"Our main goal is to make Revytech one of the leading tech companies in Armenia and strive for it to play a significant role in the world market," said Tigran Simonyan, CEO of Revytech. He added, "Revytech has been operating for almost a year, and one of our main achievements is our partner network: SAP, SAP Fioneer, HPE, UiPath, and Thales. SAP company is one of the leaders in the field and has representation in 180+ countries. Therefore, we have a unique opportunity to present our products and services on the world market. In addition, with this cooperation, we also bring the experience and technologies of leading companies to Armenia and thereby contribute to the development of the sector and the acceleration of digital transformation."

“Banks and financial institutions are leading the digitalization and economic resurgence of the economy in Armenia. The aim of our partnership is to provide participating banks and subsequently their customers with an end-to-end cloud-based banking platform, developed to transform banking in Armenia,” said Dirk Kruse, CEO of SAP Fioneer. “Together with our partners Revytech and SAP we are happy to bring our expertise to the region looking at local legislation, smooth software implementation and proven technologies as well as support its economic growth.”

Alexander Metechko, Managing Director of Multi-countries cluster, SAP CEE said: "We are pleased to welcome our new partner to the SAP ecosystem. Due to its professionalism, Revytech will facilitate the transition of Armenian companies to the digital economy and maximize the outcomes of solutions offered by SAP. I am confident that our cooperation with Revytech will help to create new technological tools, implement large-scale digital transformation projects and accelerate companies' entry into international markets."

During their visit to Armenia, the heads and the representatives of SAP and SAP Fioneer visited the TUMO center. They also had meetings in the Central Bank of Armenia, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, and several state administrative bodies. Armenian banks and financial institutions got acquainted with CLaaS platform ("Corporate Landscape as a Service" new business model), which is designed within the scope of the cooperation of SAP Fioneed, SAP, and Revytech.

***

Revytech provides services in a number of directions: software development / enterprise software, mobile applications Android/IOS etc.,hardware supply / HPE data center equipment and solutions,creation and maintenance of IT infrastructure of any complexity, IT operations services / DevOps, NetOps, DBOps, SysOps etc., design and implementation of structural and optical networks, RPA / robotic process automation services, SAP’s software license reselling and implementation, UiPath’s software license reselling, data analytics services based on SAP BI and HANA in-memory computing platform, AI & machine learning services, cyber security services including design, implementation and maintenance of cyber security framework, penetration testing services: The company also offers design and installation of corporate power supply networks, design and implementation of data centers and much more. "ACBA technologies" company acting under the RevyTech brand was founded by "ACBA Federation" and "Revolutionary Technologies"."ACBA technologies" company acting under the Revytech brand was founded by "ACBA Federation" and "Revolutionary Technologies".

***

SAP is the world's largest provider of enterprise applications. Founded in 1972 in Germany, it has become one of the world's leading manufacturers of business process management software solutions, developing enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relationships. The company offers solutions for 25 industries and 12 lines of business: 99 of the 100 largest organizations in the world are customers of SAP company. The organization provides jobs to more than 110,000 employees in 180 countries.

***

SAP Fioneer was launched in 2021 as a joint venture between global technology leader SAP and entrepreneurial investor Dediq to become the world’s leading provider of financial services software solutions and platforms. Counting over 800 customers, SAP Fioneer is a global business with 1,000 employees in 17 offices across 14 countries, a strong presence in Europe, North and Latin America, Middle East and Asia-Pacific with a broad ecosystem of partners.

By combining the speed and agility of a start-up with the proven capabilities of a best-in-class software company, SAP Fioneer enables banks, insurance companies and challengers to run, transform and grow while meeting their need for speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency through digital business innovation, cloud technology, and solutions that cover banking and insurance processes end-to-end.

For more information, visit www.sapfioneer.com. Follow SAP Fioneer on Twitter and on LinkedIn.