EU Candidate Status to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova? LIVE from the European Parliament (video)
LIVE now from the European Parliament with the event on EU Candidate Status to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova? Assessing options through the results of the Eastern Partnership Index.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has expedited the discussion of a new format for relations with Ukraine, but also the Republic of Moldova and Georgia.
The results of the Eastern Partnership Index – a monitoring tool produced by the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum charting the progress made by the six EaP countries towards sustainable democratic development and European integration – show a composite and nuanced picture of where the Associated countries stand vis-à-vis the Copenhagen Criteria. The event will provide an overview of the results of the latest edition, creating a common baseline to discuss other important questions.
What do EaP Index results tell us about the state of democratic reform in the EaP region and for the Associated countries? How important is it for the EU to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia? What is at stake if EU candidate status is not granted? What are the opinions of EU Member States? What future for a two speed Eastern Partnership policy?
Featuring:
Petras Austrevicius, Member of the European Parliament, Renew Europe
Ana Furtuna, Director, Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum
Kerry Longhurst, EaP Index Editor and Collegium Civitas, Warsaw
Boris Navasardian, President, Yerevan Press Club
Sergiy Gerasimciuk, Deputy Executive Director, Foreign Policy Council Ukrainian Prism
Tania Marocchi, EaP Index Manager, Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (Moderator)