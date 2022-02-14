Lindsay Forbes talks about the role of IPO and corporate governance (video)
Lindsay Forbes, Ameriabank Board of Directors member and EBRD representative, talks about the role of IPO and corporate governance. 🎙 “IPO is not a destination. It’s a milestone in the development of a company. Having said that, I think there are ingredients for a successful IPO within Ameriabank, not least performance, economic performance over a sustained period, potential for future growth, new ideas, good risk management processes, etc. It’s being number one in the country. That is important. It’s having a kind of international mindset and it’s working to the best international standards, it’s generating trust because of its integrity and values of the management. It’s a believable story with a promising future. That’s in a way what Ameriabank is doing day to day”.