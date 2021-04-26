A A
We appreciate the dialogue between Armenia and Lithuania ։Ara Aivazian
Remarks of Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian during the meeting with Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania. "Armenia highly values friendly relations with Lithuania based on mutual respect and sympathy between our peoples and shared values.
During the last 3 decades we have developed fruitful high-level political dialogue and close cooperation in different fields. We are committed to deepen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of reciprocal interest. The friendship between our nations was demonstrated also within the cooperation in fighting COVID19 pandemic: we appreciate the Lithuanian assistance to our country.
We are keen to explore new opportunities for enhancing sectoral cooperation, as we have clear interest in elevating the Armenia-Lithuania interstate relations to a qualitatively new level.
Lithuania is one of our important partners in the EU. We appreciate the dialogue between Armenia and Lithuania and attach great importance to our cooperation in the framework of the Armenia-EU partnership".