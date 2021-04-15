A A
Covid 19: 1014 new cases and 23 deaths in Armenia
As of April 15, 11:00 AM, 206142 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 185125 recoveries and 3817 deaths. 16236 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 920423 tests have been completed.
Thus, 4950 tests were done yesterday, of which 1014 new cases. We have 882 recoveries and 23 deaths.
7 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 964.