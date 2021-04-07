The European Union and WHO deliver new shipment of oxygen concentrators

The European Union and WHO today handed to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia 100 oxygen concentrators, which help patients recover from severe illness due to COVID-19. The delivery of the shipment is a part of a larger assistance package to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Oxygen concentrators are a non-invasive way of providing oxygen to patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Such supplemental oxygen is the first essential step for the treatment of patients with low blood oxygen levels due to severe COVID-19.

The EU and the WHO Regional Office for Europe have been actively supporting Armenia in its battle against the virus since the start of the COVID-19 crisis and this support is part of the EU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within the framework 100 oxygen concentrators were delivered back in 2020 and distributed to 4 frontline hospitals to help hundreds of patients recover from severe illness, caused by COVID-19. More than 50 000 personal protection equipment, 20 ECGs and 11 patient monitors were distributed to 29 COVID hospitals and 20 000 high-quality PCR test kits to the national laboratories. 22 ventilators and 7 stationary fluoroscopy equipment will arrive in Armenia in the upcoming months.

Andrea Wiktorin, Ambassador, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Egor Zaitsev, the WHO Representative in Armenia and Lena Nanushyan, RA Deputy Minister of Health, were at the National Center of Providing Drugs and Medical Supplies SNCO to receive the shipment of equipment.