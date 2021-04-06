"Surmalu" trade center after fire (video)

On April 6, at 03:07 an emergency call was received from “SOS SYSTEMS'' fire alarm system to Crisis management national center that Yerevan Cannery at 15 Arshakunyats Avenue in Yerevan city. Six fire units from the Fire and Rescue Squad of Yerevan Rescue Department, the operative group of Crisis Management National Center, Management Division for Firefighting and Rescue Activities and duty doctor of the Medical Care Provision Department and an autoladder of the Rescue Service of the MES of RA dispatched to the scene. It turned out that the fire had broken out in the central building of Yerevan Cannery CJSC (former "Surmalu" trade center) (about 200 m2).

Two more fire units from the Fire and Rescue Squad of Yerevan Rescue Department of the Rescue Service of the MES of RA dispatched to the scene. Six fire units from the Fire and Rescue Squad of Yerevan and Regional Rescue Departments and an autoladder of the Rescue Service of the MES of RA dispatched to the scene.

The fire was localized at 06:24 and extinguished at 08։39. 18 pavilions for toys and household goods and 4 warehouses with property in about 200 m2 area. Andranik Piloyan, Minister of Emergency Situations and Armen Gasparyan, r/s Colonel, Director of the Rescue Service were at the scene. The firefighters are implemented after-extinguishment actions.