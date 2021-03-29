A A
Suicide attempt of a citizen was prevented
On March 29, at 08:33 an emergency call was received to Crisis management national center that a citizen had been trying to commit suicide by jumping off the "Victory" bridge of Yerevan city.
The operative group of Crisis management national center, one fire unit from the Fire and Rescue Squad of Yerevan Rescue Department of the Rescue Service and psychologist on duty of the Psychological Assistance Division of the MES of RA arrived on the scene.
The rescuers prevented the citizen's suicide attempt: the latter was removed to Kentron Police division.