Two people hospitalized from France Square, one of them is police officer
Two people were taken from France Square in Yerevan to Heratsi Hospital Complex No.1. Shushan Danielyan, speaker of the Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi, informed about this on Facebook.
"One of the citizens, Gh. L., was born in 1979. The citizen has a craniocerebral injury and is currently under the examination phase. The other citizen is a police officer born in 1997, has an upper limb injury, and is currently under the examination phase," Danielyan added.
To note, a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was staged at France Square today.