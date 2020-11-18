Turkey decides to send troops to Azerbaijan

On the evening of November 17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to send troops to Azerbaijan. Turkey once again claims that they will be located in the territories liberated from the occupation of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that during the debates in the parliament, Abdul Ahat Andijan, a member of the "Good" Party (Iyi Parti), said that ATSs will be deployed at the checkpoints to be set up by Turkey, and the results of which will be analyzed by the officers of the Turkish Armed Forces. "Those observation points must have a certain function," he stated.

To note, yesterday the Russian side again denied the information that the Turkish army would be stationed in the territory of Artsakh. According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Turkish army would be at the Russian-Turkish monitoring center to be set up in Azerbaijan.