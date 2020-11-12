Open news feed Close news feed
Politics

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to be rotated at least twice year

In Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers will be rotated at least twice a year, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which clarifies a number of provisions for peace.

The decree also provides for the financing of peacekeeping activities to cover the material costs associated with providing for servicemen, including the provision of monetary benefits, additional guarantees, and compensation, including to their family members, in accordance with Russian law.


Armenian / Russian