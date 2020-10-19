A A
Volume of cargo sent from abroad increases (video)
The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to organize humanitarian aid on a 7/24 basis. Since October 1, 40 trucks have been sent to Artsakh and 107 to different settlements of Armenia.
The humanitarian aid was distributed to the residents of the Artsakh Republic and to the families of the Artsakh people who came to Armenia temporarily through the relevant authorized bodies.
It should be noted that the flow of humanitarian cargo from different parts of Armenia continues, the volume of cargo sent from abroad has increased.