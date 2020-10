Henrikh Mkhitaryan addresses letter to international organizations

The captain of the Armenian national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan again addressed a letter to international organizations to stop the Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh. In this regard, he made the following post on his Facebook page:

"As #Unicef Goodwill Ambassadors we call for peace & ask the United Nationsto ACT NOW! #ArtsakhStrong #ArmeniaStrong."