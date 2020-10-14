A A
Armenian national football team visits Armenian church before match in Tallinn
On October 14, the football players of the Armenian national team visited the Armenian Church in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.
According to the press service of the Football Federation of Armenia, they were greeted at the church by representatives of the Armenian community of Tallinn, as well as by the young football players of the "Ararat" Armenian Club in Tallinn.
To remind, 4th round Estonia-Armenia match of the Football League of Nations will take place in Tallinn today.