Candlelight vigil in memory of classmate

It is silent in Northern University, candles are lit on the 6th floor. The students and the teaching staff organized a candlelight vigil today in memory of Garik Davtyan, a third-year student at the Faculty of Law of the Northern University, who died for the defense of the homeland.

Friends say that when asked how your service was doing, he joked that it was so good that he might not be able to come back.

It should be reminded that the universities of the Republic of Armenia have prepared a message addressed to their foreign colleagues, calling on them to condemn the military operations of Azerbaijan and its sponsor Turkey, in Artsakh, as well as in the territory of Armenia.