No alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict – Armenia MFA
Armenia’s Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of the foreign ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries.
The MFA’s statement reads as follows:
"Armenia values the statement of the Foreign Ministries of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, in which the unprecedented massive targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone is condemned in the strongest terms as an unacceptable threat to the stability of the region.
Armenia reiterates the need for an immediate ceasefire, which the Foreign Ministry of Armenia has already emphasized in its statement issued on October 2, 2020.
We once again underscore that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement and the peace process, and any attempt of military solution will be resolutely prevented."