Another student of "Shirak" football club dies in Artsakh
"Shirak" football club has recently made a statement that their student Armen Grigoryan joined the ranks of heroes who dedicated their lives to the homeland.
"Shirak FC expresses its deep condolences to the Grigoryan family and relatives."
"A1+" also extends its condolences to Armen Grigoryan's family and relatives.
To remind, on October 4, Pavlik Manukyan, another student of the club's football school, became a victim of Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression.