Armenians deserve lasting peace from years of historical persecution - Elton John makes post demanding peace for Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia
World-famous British musician Elton John posted a photo of a red square on his Instagram page, demanding peace for Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia.
"I am joining others today posting a red block because we want #PeaceForArmenians
In May 2018, I visited this beautiful country and was overwhelmed with the kindness and humanity shown to me by the Armenian people.
Now Armenia and Artsakh are under attack from unprovoked Azeri/Turkish aggression. Civilians are being targeted and there are needless deaths on both sides.
Armenians are beautiful people and they deserve lasting peace from years of historical persecution."