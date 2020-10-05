Open news feed Close news feed
Armenians deserve lasting peace from years of historical persecution - Elton John makes post demanding peace for Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia

World-famous British musician Elton John posted a photo of a red square on his Instagram page, demanding peace for Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia.

"I am joining others today posting a red block because we want #PeaceForArmenians

In May 2018, I visited this beautiful country and was overwhelmed with the kindness and humanity shown to me by the Armenian people.

Now Armenia and Artsakh are under attack from unprovoked Azeri/Turkish aggression. Civilians are being targeted and there are needless deaths on both sides.

Armenians are beautiful people and they deserve lasting peace from years of historical persecution."


