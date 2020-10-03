A segment from PM Nikol Pashinyan's interview to France 24 (video)

Nikol Pashinyan - Serious talk of a peaceful resolution will be possible when the terrorists and Turkey leave this region together with their goals. Civilization cannot but prevail and the will to live, the people with right to live cannot but prevail. There is no doubt that the Armenian people, which have been living on planet earth for several thousands of years, have the will to live.

Reporter - Perhaps you would like to say something to the people of Azerbaijan, who also have their will to live.