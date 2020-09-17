Arayik Harutyunyan visits Askeran regional center
On September 17, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the heads of the communities of the Askeran regional center and introduced the head of the new administration to the officials of the administration.
The President thanked the former head of the region Ashot Dadayan for his short but energetic work. Wishing success to the newly assumed Sasun Barseghyan, the President of the Republic noted that there is a lot of work to be done in the region, and expressed hope that he will be able to effectively implement all the programs.
President also listened to the reports of the heads of the region's agriculture and education departments on the work done and ongoing in the field.
The President of the Republic once urged to strictly follow the rules of the fight against the epidemic, promising that all the issues raised will be addressed according to priorities.