Armenia receives one-year customs privilege for more than 600 products

The State Revenue Committee informs that Armenia has received a one-year customs privilege within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

As a result of the negotiations within the framework of the EEU, it was, in fact, possible to extend the term of concessions granted to Armenia, however, by revising the list of goods. Thus, according to the EEC Board's decision No. 62, the list of goods (more than 600 items) and the rates at the import of which will be applied in Armenia will be different, lower than the rates of the common EEU customs tariffs. The decision came into force on June 12, but has retroactive effect.