A A
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Armenia exceeds 24,000
As of 11:00am on June 28, a total of 24,645 cases of coronavirus disease had been confirmed in Armenia, of which 13,116 were recovered and 426 were fatal. At present, 10,964 patients are being treated for coronavirus.
A total of 109,173 tests were performed.
Thus, we have 736 new cases of coronavirus disease և 205 recovered cases.
Regarding the deaths, the patients were 33 (male), 83 (female), 87 (female), 81 (female), 85 (male) and 80 (female) aged. Everyone had concomitant chronic diseases.