We need to triple, quadruple, quadruple vigilance - Nikol Pashinyan (video)
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan writes on his Facebook page
"We need to triple, quadruple, quadruple vigilance. Today we have at least reached the point where we do not have a patient waiting for hospitalization at home. But the possibilities for expanding the health care system are not limitless.
Remember, 15 out of 100 new infected people will inevitably be hospitalized, 5 of whom will inevitably end up in the intensive care unit, 2 of whom will unfortunately die despite all efforts.
You can stop the development of this deadly statistic by wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and regularly disinfecting (washing) your hands."