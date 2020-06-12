Open news feed Close news feed
Armenia joins International Religious Freedom Alliance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs:

"Armenia has joined the international Religious Freedom Alliance established in 2020, which includes 29 countries.

As a human rights advocate, Armenia greatly values the freedom of religion as an inalienable human right.

By joining this Alliance, Armenia reiterates its commitment to the joint efforts aimed at strengthening the tolerance towards religious groups and preventing religion based harassment."

 


