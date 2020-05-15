A A
New cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh
The infection of the coronavirus has been confirmed in 4 citizens in Artsakh, who are members of the family of an infected person who was previously isolated in the Shahumyan region.
The condition of the patients is assessed as satisfactory.
Additional information on the test results of the other 30 tests will be provided.
To remind, currently 24 cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the Artsakh Republic, 62 citizens have been isolated. The total number of tests is 554.