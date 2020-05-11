Open news feed Close news feed
Video Politics

«Լուսավոր Հայաստան» կուսակցությունը պետք է հանդես գա արձագանքով և հայտնի իր դիրքորոշումը (video)

Արտակ Մանուկյանն ու Վահե Ղալումյանը մանդատը վայր կդնեն այն դեպքում, երբ վայր կդնեն «Լուսավոր Հայաստան» կուսակցության պատգամավորներ Հրանտ Այվազյանը և Սարգիս Ալեքսանյանը

