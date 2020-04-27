A A
27 citizens of Armenia at Moscow's Domodedovo airport since yesterday
The Armenian Embassy in Russia informs that about 27 Armenian citizens have been at Moscow's Domodedovo airport since the previous day.
"The latter did not want to follow up on the embassy's appeals not to be at the airport and refused the opportunity to move to guest houses and temporary accommodation.
At the same time, the embassy informed the citizens about the need to pass the corresponding list for those waiting for the possible flight, asking to respect the citizens already listed at the embassy, who already are waiting for their possible return flight to Armenia.