9 cases of coronavirus registered in Kapan and 8 cases registered in Meghri

The Syunik Regional Administration Facebook page informs that as of April 2, at 10:00 am, 9 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kapan, Syunik Region and 8 cases were confirmed in Meghri. "In order to reduce the further spread of the infection, we urge you to strictly adhere to the limits set by the state of emergency in the republic, to stay at home self-isolating, to leave home only when necessary, to maintain all the rules of personal hygiene."